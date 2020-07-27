Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger $43 (Save 20%), more Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

STSS (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback from 1,900+) via Amazon is currently offering its 100W Omnia USB-C PD Charger for *$**43.69 shipped* when clipping the on-page coupon. Having dropped from $55, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. Aukey’s recent Omnia charger packs 100W USB-C PD speeds for refueling everything from an iPhone or iPad to your 16-inch MacBook Pro. It has a compact design that won’t take up too much room in your bag, as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars and we found it to be a notable option in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys feature.



-More smartphone accessories:-



· Anker’s latest Amazon sale drops Liberty Air 2 Earbuds to *$80*, more from *$17*

· Aukey Bluetooth Car Kit: *$17* (Reg. $24) | Amazon

· myCharge RAZOR TURBO 12,000 mAh Portable Charger: *$25* (Reg. $50) | Best Buy

· Slash *50% off* the HomeKit-enabled LIFX Mini Light Bulb at a new low of *$10*

· Scosche MagicMount: *$10* (Reg. $20) | Amazon

· Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet: *$15* (Reg. $30) | Best Buy

· Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 drops to *$249* (Save $51), more from* $169*

· Monoprice Obsidian 85W Charger: *$23* (Reg. $60) | Monoprice



· w/ code *MP35944*



· Seneo 10W Qi Wireless Charging Pad: *$9* (Reg. $17) | Amazon



· w/ code *SENEO149*



-Deals still live from the weekend:-



· Spigen takes 50% off selection iPhone cases starting at* $4*

· Mpow MS1 True Wireless Earbuds: *$16* (Reg. $25) | Amazon



· w/ code *GXTW2229*



· AmazonBasics 30W USB-C Charger: *$13* (Reg. $18) | Amazon

· 4-in-1 Wireless Charging Station:* $24* (Reg. $34) | Amazon



· w/ code* 30LQXCU5*



· Expand your Google smart home with Nest Hello Video Doorbell at *$175* ($54 off)

· Mpow Wireless Car Charger Mount: *$10* (Reg. $19) | Amazon



· w/ code *8KYC9OTK*



more…



