Pre-orders for the Analogue Pocket retro portable game console start August 3, ships May 2021 Monday, 27 July 2020

Analogue has repeatedly proven that it's the gold standard when it comes to retro gaming, delivering extremely faithful, but modern hardware to play original NES, SNES, Sega cartridges and more. The company revealed its forthcoming Analogue Pocket last October, and now it's about to kick off pre-orders for the portable classic console, which can play