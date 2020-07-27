Netflix announces The Witcher prequel series known as Blood Origin
Monday, 27 July 2020 () A new Witcher Netflix series has been announced. After Henry Cavill’s take on Geralt of Rivia went over well with fans of the book and game franchise, Netflix is now doubling down on its original content based on the fantasy series’ rich lore. While season 2 of The Witcher is still in the works, today Netflix is announcing The Witcher Blood Origin — a 6-part, limited-run origin story. Head below for more details. more…
