Netflix announces The Witcher prequel series known as Blood Origin

9to5Toys Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
A new Witcher Netflix series has been announced. After Henry Cavill’s take on Geralt of Rivia went over well with fans of the book and game franchise, Netflix is now doubling down on its original content based on the fantasy series’ rich lore. While season 2 of The Witcher is still in the works, today Netflix is announcing The Witcher Blood Origin — a 6-part, limited-run origin story. Head below for more details. more…

Netflix announces The Witcher prequel series Blood Origin

 Show will be set 1,200 years before the time of Geralt of Rivia
