Some Garmin services are still offline several days after a giant ransomware attack reportedly shut them down

Business Insider Monday, 27 July 2020
Some Garmin services are still offline several days after a giant ransomware attack reportedly shut them down· Fitness tracker maker Garmin is slowly coming back online after a reported ransomware attack caused a multi-day outage of the company's services.
· The company's system status dashboard shows that its Garmin Connect service has resumed functionality, but many features are limited.
· Garmin has also said there's no...
