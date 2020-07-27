August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, more
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Sony has now unveiled the August PlayStation Plus free games. While this month’s 10th anniversary offerings are still live right here, we now know what is on deck for next month. Taking to its official PlayStation Blog, Sony has now unveiled Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as the next two PS4 games to hit the free game library. Head below for more details. more…
