August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, more

9to5Toys Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Sony has now unveiled the August PlayStation Plus free games. While this month’s 10th anniversary offerings are still live right here, we now know what is on deck for next month. Taking to its official PlayStation Blog, Sony has now unveiled Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout as the next two PS4 games to hit the free game library. Head below for more details. more…

August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, more appeared first on 9to5Toys.
News video: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is free for Playstation Plus gamers

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is free for Playstation Plus gamers 00:48

 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Modern Warfare 2 remastered are free for PS Plus subscribers during the month of August

