Vineyard Vines JAWS Line launched today with t-shirts, polos, more from $32

9to5Toys Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Launched today, Vineyard Vines is having a JAWS Collection to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the movie’s release. Inside this collection, there is an array of t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and polos that are perfect for this summer. If you’re a fan of the movie JAWS, this collection is perfect for you. Prices start at just *$32* and go up to *$94* for select polo shirts and each item is unisex. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best summer perfume for women. Note: all Vineyard Vines x JAWS sales are final.

