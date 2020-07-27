Score two energy monitoring Wi-Fi smart plugs for $10 each, more in today’s Green Deals Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Woot is currently offering a 2-pack of Etekcity’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs with Auto Night Lights for *$19.99 Prime shipped*. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Normally $27 at Amazon, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. Each smart plug has a built-in night light which can help guide the way to the kitchen or bathroom when it’s dark in your house. Energy monitoring is also present, helping you find the power draws in your home and eliminate them. You’ll also find both Assistant and Alexa support here, delivering smart home compatibility on a broad spectrum. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



Head below for more deals on Segway’s Ninebot Electric Kick Scooter, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.



more…



The post Score two energy monitoring Wi-Fi smart plugs for $10 each, more in today’s Green Deals appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

