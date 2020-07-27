Global  
 

Score a new low on LEGO’s Creator Expert London Bus at $110, more from $13

9to5Toys Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Creator Expert London Bus for *$109.99 shipped* when code *EMAIL20* has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $140 going rate at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve seen and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This 1,686 creation assembles a double-decker London Bus complete with its iconic red colorway and plenty of authentic details. It stands over 7-inches tall and 13-inches long, and is completed by a panoramic windshield, worn look seating, and a half-spiral staircase. There’s also reversible Transit advertising posters for some added display-worthiness. Learn more in our launch coverage and then head below the fold for more LEGO deals from *$13*.

