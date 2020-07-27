Apple TV+ announces ‘The Oprah Conversation’ interview series debuting this week
Monday, 27 July 2020 () Apple TV+ has announced a new series in partnership with Oprah Winfrey, dubbed “The Oprah Conversation.” The new interview show will debut on July 30 on Apple TV+, and was filmed remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
