Apple TV+ announces ‘The Oprah Conversation’ interview series debuting this week

9to5Mac Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
Apple TV+ has announced a new series in partnership with Oprah Winfrey, dubbed “The Oprah Conversation.” The new interview show will debut on July 30 on Apple TV+, and was filmed remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Here's everything Apple may launch in coming months

Here's everything Apple may launch in coming months 01:51

 Apple is said to launch more than just iPhone 12 series later this year. The list includes everything from AMD-based Mac devices, Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad and iPad Pro tablets. it may also launch two products for the first time - Apple Glass AR/VR headset and wireless charging AirPower Mat.

