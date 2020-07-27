ComiXology takes up to 67% off X-Men, Fullmetal Alchemist manga, more from $1 Monday, 27 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

ComiXology is starting off the week with an up to* 67% off* sale on Marvel Uncanny X-Men Legacy graphic novels starting at under* $1*. One highlight and a great place to get started is with Avengers/X-Men: Utopia at *$7.99*. Down from its usual $20 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount and brings the price down to an all-time low for a digital copy. This 358-page graphic novel pits the Uncanny X-Men against Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, and his team of Avengers and Dark X-Men. If you’re new to this series, this read is a great way to dive in. Head below for all of our top picks from the Uncanny X-Men sale and then for even more deals.



more…



The post ComiXology takes up to 67% off X-Men, Fullmetal Alchemist manga, more from $1 appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

