Google Store price matching now available in 23 countries as US adds B&H

9to5Google Monday, 27 July 2020 ()
As the holiday shopping season got underway back in November, Google introduced price match requests for its first-party hardware shop. The Google Store is now expanding price matching to encompass another popular US retailer and 22 more countries.

