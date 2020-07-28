Global  
 

Pokémon Go players caught nearly a billion pokémon at this year’s online-only fest

The Verge Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Pokémon Go players caught nearly a billion pokémon at this year’s online-only festThis year’s online-only Pokémon Go Fest took place over the weekend, and since it was the first one open to all players regardless of their physical location, it’s perhaps not surprising to hear that it was the biggest one yet. Niantic says “a record number of millions of trainers” took part from 124 countries and regions around the world, catching nearly a billion pokémon in total.

The event involved new quest lines on each day, culminating in players battling Team Rocket leaders and catching Victini, a mythical pokémon that was made available in the game for the first time. Other features of the fest included new shiny pokémon and regional pokémon appearing outside their typical habitats, although not as many as might normally be found...
