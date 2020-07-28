|
Google is laying a giant new undersea internet cable stretching from New York to the UK and Spain
· Google announced a new undersea cable project on Tuesday.
· Named after American computer scientist Grace Hopper, the new cable will connect the US with the UK and Spain.
· Google says it expects the cable to be finished by 2022.
Google is planning to lay more than...
