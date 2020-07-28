Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google is laying a giant new undersea internet cable stretching from New York to the UK and Spain

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Google is laying a giant new undersea internet cable stretching from New York to the UK and Spain· Google announced a new undersea cable project on Tuesday.
· Named after American computer scientist Grace Hopper, the new cable will connect the US with the UK and Spain.
· Google says it expects the cable to be finished by 2022.
· Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Google is planning to lay more than...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones [Video]

Most people depend on the internet to learn new skills before turning to their loved ones

Americans now consult 'How To' videos to learn something new, with top life 'hack' search terms including how to play the guitar, edit photos and stain removal.A study of 2,000 adults found 82 percent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop [Video]

Google experiments with new video-based shopping app named Shoploop

Tech giant Google has announced a new experiment called Shoploop that brings an interactive shopping experience to consumers. According to Mashable, created by the company's research and development at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Google Stadia Announces 16 New Games [Video]

Google Stadia Announces 16 New Games

The tech giant's new lineup also includes titles exclusive to Stadia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this