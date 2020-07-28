Google is laying a giant new undersea internet cable stretching from New York to the UK and Spain Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Google announced a new undersea cable project on Tuesday. Named after American computer scientist Grace Hopper, the new cable will connect the US with the UK and Spain. Google says it expects the cable to be finished by 2022.


