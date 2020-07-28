Face masks are breaking facial recognition algorithms, says new government study Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Fool an algorithm today: wear a mask. | Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images



Face masks are one of the best defenses against the spread of COVID-19, but their growing adoption is having a second, unintended effect: breaking facial recognition algorithms.



Wearing



"Error rates spiked as high as 50 percent for some algorithms"



