Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck language app Tandem used to raise $5 million in funding

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck language app Tandem used to raise $5 million in funding· Language learning app Tandem just raised $5 million in a Series A fundraising round backed by Brighteye Ventures. 
· The Berlin-based startup boasts more than 10 million users across 180 countries, allowing them to learn everything from French through to sign language and 'Star Trek' language Klingon. 
· We got an...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Can Community Sell?: Tumblr’s New Revenue Chief On Monetization Roadmap [Video]

Can Community Sell?: Tumblr’s New Revenue Chief On Monetization Roadmap

Any acquirer of a community with deep engagement and intensely loyal users had better tread carefully. And that's exactly what Cavel Khan is doing. He is the new chief revenue officer of Tumblr, the..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:49Published

Tweets about this