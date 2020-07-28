We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck language app Tandem used to raise $5 million in funding Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

· Language learning app Tandem just raised $5 million in a Series A fundraising round backed by Brighteye Ventures.

· The Berlin-based startup boasts more than 10 million users across 180 countries, allowing them to learn everything from French through to sign language and 'Star Trek' language Klingon.

