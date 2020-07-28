Parallels Access 6 now supports iPad mice and trackpads; password-free option Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Parallels Access 6, the latest version of the remote control software for Windows and Macs, now offers full mouse and trackpad support on iPad.







Bluetooth support for mice, trackpads, and gestures in iPadOS 13.4 or later: Now these gestures work with your remote computer connections! When a mouse or trackpad is detected, the cursor transforms into a native cursor depending on the content available on the screen—such as a pointer, I-beam or arrows—for an improved user experience.







There’s also a password-free option to make it easier to remotely help family and friends with their computer problems …



