Bill Gates points to social media as the reason coronavirus conspiracy theories spread so rapidly: 'Incorrect things that are very titillating can spread very rapidly compared to the truth'

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Bill Gates points to social media as the reason coronavirus conspiracy theories spread so rapidly: 'Incorrect things that are very titillating can spread very rapidly compared to the truth'· *As the coronavirus pandemic has spread around the world, with millions infected and thousands dead, billionaire Microsoft cofounder and philanthropist Bill Gates has pledged a quarter billion dollars to combat the disease through his foundation.*
· Gates criticized social media giants on Tuesday for enabling the spread of...
Video Credit: PennyGem - Published
News video: These Things Are Actually Cheaper During the Pandemic

These Things Are Actually Cheaper During the Pandemic 01:13

 The coronavirus outbreak has devastated the economy in many ways, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some silver lining savings in these areas.

