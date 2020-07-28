Spotify Premium users can now host a listening party with up to five friends — even if they live far away Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Spotify is now allowing its paying users to listen to music and podcasts with friends and family at the same time, even if they aren’t in the same location. Through its beta feature called Group Session, any premium user can generate a shareable link with up to five friends, who also have Spotify Premium, that’ll allow them to simultaneously stream content.



Any person in the streaming party can pause, play, skip, or select tracks in the queue, and they can add their own choices, too. There's no chat feature, which means listeners will have to rely on a third-party app to discuss the podcast or music with their friends. To host a session, premium users can select the Connect menu in the bottom left-hand corner of their play screen and...

