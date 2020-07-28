Bill Gates calls Elon Musk's comments on COVID-19 'outrageous' (TSLA, MSFT)
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () · Bill Gates called Elon Musk's comments about the coronavirus pandemic "outrageous" when speaking with CNBC.
· "Elon's positioning is to maintain a high level of outrageous comments," the Microsoft cofounder said during the interview.
· Musk has cast doubt on the severity of the virus on Twitter and has rallied against...
Twitter accounts of Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & others were hacked by scammers on 15 July. The handles sent out tweets with an address linked to an apparent Bitcoin scam. The tweets promised to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:38Published