Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Top Stories adds ‘For Context’ section with a second, related article

9to5Google Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Alongside many Google search terms, you’ll find a row of “Top Stories” with news articles from various online publications. Now, Google is upgrading that section with a new “For Context” section on “Top Stories” articles.

more…

The post Google Top Stories adds ‘For Context’ section with a second, related article appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe

Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe 00:59

 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York City to the city of Bude in Cornwall and the city of Bilbao in Spain. According to Alphabet, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Family Gives Away Son's Stuff For Joyriding in Family Car [Video]

Family Gives Away Son's Stuff For Joyriding in Family Car

PHOENIX — A family has practiced 'tough love' by giving away all of their teenage son's possessions after he took the family car for a joyride. 14-year-old Angel Martinez was caught joyriding in..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:31Published
Burger King Customer Slaps Employee After Angry Rant [Video]

Burger King Customer Slaps Employee After Angry Rant

PENNSYLVANIA, U.S. — A Burger King customer has been charged for slapping an employee of the fast-food chain after he was informed he was being filmed. A video posted to Twitter on August 3 —..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:36Published
New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began [Video]

New George Floyd Footage Shows How Arrest Began

MINNEAPOLIS — Bodycam footage from two accused police officers in the case of George Floyd shows the harrowing moment-by-moment arrest, for the first time. The deeply disturbing footage shows how..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 09:53Published

Tweets about this