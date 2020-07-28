Rite Aid used facial recognition in secret across hundreds of its stores Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Drugstore chain Rite Aid secretly deployed facial recognition software across a network of security cameras in hundreds of locations in the US, according to a new investigation from Reuters published on Tuesday. The company had been doing so for more than eight years, and it only recently stopped using the technology, it told Reuters, following a “larger industry conversation” around facial recognition and the grave concern over privacy risks and racial discrimination it presents.



