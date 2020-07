You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump’s Political Allies Urge Him to Put on a Face Mask



President Trump is getting a fresh push to don a face mask during the pandemic from some Republicans and members of Fox News. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:06 Published on June 30, 2020 Google Maps to help social distancing on public transit



Google is adding features on its Maps service to alert users about COVID-19-related travel restrictions to help them plan their trips better, the Alphabet Inc unit said on Monday. Conway G. Gittens.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:53 Published on June 8, 2020

Tweets about this