You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Google Stadia Announces 16 New Games



The tech giant's new lineup also includes titles exclusive to Stadia. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago Sony Invests $250 Million in Epic Games



The gaming giant has taken its relationship with Epic Games to the next level. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 2 weeks ago Sony Becomes Minority Stakeholder at Epic Games



Sony invests $250 million in Epic Games, becoming a minority stakeholder in the gaming giant behind Fortnite. The collaboration will expand beyond gaming to include digital entertainment projects. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 00:19 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Epic Games CEO speaks out against Apple, Google app store 'monopoly' Tim Sweeney, CEO of Fortnite developer Epic Games, criticized Apple and Google for having an “absolute monopoly” on app stores in a Friday interview with...

engadget 5 days ago





Tweets about this