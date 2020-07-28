littleBits’ Avengers Coding Kit drops to $114.50 (Save 24%), more from $56 Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Amazon is now offering the Avengers Hero Inventor Coding Kit for *$114.47 shipped*. Usually selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked since the beginning of the year. Leveraging the Earth’s mightiest heroes, this STEAM coding kit teaches you the basics of programming and pairs with your iPhone. It takes advantage of a drag and drop coding interface to teach programming fundamentals and know-how thanks to various guided challenges. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 295 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for more. Head below for more details on the Avengers coding kit and for an additional littleBits deal.



