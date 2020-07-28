Global  
 

BMW will make an all-electric 5 Series, 7 Series, and X1

The Verge Tuesday, 28 July 2020
BMW will make an all-electric 5 Series, 7 Series, and X1

BMW is developing an all-electric version of its 5 Series and 7 Series sedans as well as its entry-level X1 SUV, the company announced Monday as it detailed a renewed effort to reduce its overall emissions.

That means almost all of the German luxury automaker’s most popular cars will soon have all-electric variants. A fully electric version of the 3 Series, BMW’s most popular car in the US, has already been spotted in testing camouflage, and the forthcoming BMW i4 is expected to slot into the 4 Series lineup. Earlier this month, the company revealed the production iX3, the all-electric version of its top-selling X3 SUV. BMW has also teased the iNext SUV, which appears similar to the slightly larger X5.

To be sure, BMW won’t only sell...
