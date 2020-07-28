Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mark Zuckerberg is about to testify before Congress about Facebook and antitrust. Read his full prepared remarks here. (FB)

Business Insider Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg is about to testify before Congress about Facebook and antitrust. Read his full prepared remarks here. (FB)· *Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress about antitrust on Wednesday.*
· *Facebook has released the full text of Zuckerberg's planned prepared remarks, and you can read it below.*
· *Facing scrutiny over his company's power and dominance, the technology exec will argue that heavy-handed regulation will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Zenger News - Published
News video: Mark Zuckerberg spars with Jerry Nadler over Instagram acquisition

Mark Zuckerberg spars with Jerry Nadler over Instagram acquisition 01:25

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spars with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler over the allegedly anti-competitive purchase of Instagram during an antitrust hearing on Capitol Hill.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos & Cook grilled| US Congress anti-trust hearing | Oneindia News [Video]

Zuckerberg, Pichai, Bezos & Cook grilled| US Congress anti-trust hearing | Oneindia News

Top tech company CEOs were grilled for over 5 hours by US lawmakers in an anti-trust hearing to determine whether their massive power and influence was bad for competition and consumers. Facebook’s..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:35Published
U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals [Video]

U.S. lawmakers accuse Big Tech of crushing rivals

Google and Facebook took particularly sharp jabs for alleged abuse of their market power from Democrats and Republicans on Wednesday in a much-anticipated congressional hearing that put four of..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:19Published
CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe [Video]

CEOs Of Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Google Face Tough Questions In House Judiciary Antitrust Probe

Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues. Len Ramirez reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:55Published

Tweets about this