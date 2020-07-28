Mark Zuckerberg is about to testify before Congress about Facebook and antitrust. Read his full prepared remarks here. (FB)
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 () · *Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before Congress about antitrust on Wednesday.*
· *Facebook has released the full text of Zuckerberg's planned prepared remarks, and you can read it below.*
· *Facing scrutiny over his company's power and dominance, the technology exec will argue that heavy-handed regulation will...
Four CEOs of the biggest and most influential tech companies took the hot seat Wednesday, testifying to lawmakers during a House Judiciary subcommittee hearing on antitrust issues. Len Ramirez reports...