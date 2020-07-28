AMD says its PS5 and Xbox Series X chips, Zen 3 CPUs, and RDNA 2 GPUs will ship on time Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

AMD CEO Lisa Su shared during the company’s second-quarter earnings call that its many anticipated product launches are still on schedule to release in 2020. This includes its 7nm processors based on Zen 3 architecture, and its RDNA 2 (or “Big Navi”) graphics cards. Su also shared that AMD began initial production and shipment of next-gen console chips, including for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Both consoles are set for release this holiday.



AMD CEO Lisa Su shared during the company's second-quarter earnings call that its many anticipated product launches are still on schedule to release in 2020. This includes its 7nm processors based on Zen 3 architecture, and its RDNA 2 (or "Big Navi") graphics cards. Su also shared that AMD began initial production and shipment of next-gen console chips, including for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X. Both consoles are set for release this holiday.

This is all good news for people hoping to upgrade their PCs with upcoming AMD parts, or those interested in buying a new console later this year. But it's unfortunate for Intel, which recently suffered a few big product roadmap setbacks. Intel announced that it's pushing back its already-delayed...

