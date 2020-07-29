Global  
 

Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 To Get New ‘Hardcore’ Game Mode

Fossbytes Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
The test server of Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 has been teasing a lot of new content. There are new battle royale drop locations, a new BR class, and a lot more new exciting content. The test server has now introduced a brand new ‘Hardcore’ game mode in Call of Duty Mobile Season 9. After looking at the […]

The post Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 To Get New 'Hardcore' Game Mode appeared first on Fossbytes.
Call Of Duty Mobile Season 9 To Get New ‘Pine’ Map & 10v10 Game Mode

 Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 is just around the corner with a lot of new exciting content. As of now, there is no official word on anything regarding the...
