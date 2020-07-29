Global  
 

Spotify results good news, but Joe Rogan podcast deal indirectly created loss

9to5Mac Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Spotify results for Q2 were announced today, and the company had plenty of good news to talk about. Revenue is up. Paid and free subscriber levels have both seen strong growth. Listening levels have returned to pre-coronavirus levels. It’s forecasting continued growth in both subscribers and active users …

The post Spotify results good news, but Joe Rogan podcast deal indirectly created loss appeared first on 9to5Mac.
