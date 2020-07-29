Global  
 

Wednesday's big tech antitrust hearing has echoes of Bill Gates' and Microsoft's landmark court battle 22 years ago. Here's why the government scrutinized Gates and how it played out for the company. (MSFT)· More than 22 years ago, Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates faced off against Congress over issues of antitrust, not unlike tech's biggest CEOs will do on Wednesday.
· The Senate Judiciary Committee questioned Gates, alongside a panel of his industry peers, on Microsoft's dominance in the software market. 
 Big tech's antitrust hearing has been postponed as Congress honors the late Representative John Lewis.

