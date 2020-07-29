Spotify tests visual quote cards for The Michelle Obama Podcast Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

One of Spotify’s biggest original podcast bets, The Michelle Obama Podcast, premieres today and with it comes the test of a new product feature: shareable quote cards. People in the test will be able to press play on the podcast, and colorful cards with quotes available to share will appear automatically. They can then tap the quote they want to share and select from the sharing options, which cover the main social networks, like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter. Of course, the idea behind these quote cards is that they amplify Obama’s voice, as well as that of her guests and the show in general.



Many podcasting companies have experimented with audiograms, or shareable audio clips with words overlaid. Spotify's own Anchor i...

