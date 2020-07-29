Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spotify tests visual quote cards for The Michelle Obama Podcast

The Verge Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Spotify tests visual quote cards for The Michelle Obama PodcastSpotify

One of Spotify’s biggest original podcast bets, The Michelle Obama Podcast, premieres today and with it comes the test of a new product feature: shareable quote cards. People in the test will be able to press play on the podcast, and colorful cards with quotes available to share will appear automatically. They can then tap the quote they want to share and select from the sharing options, which cover the main social networks, like Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and Twitter. Of course, the idea behind these quote cards is that they amplify Obama’s voice, as well as that of her guests and the show in general.

Many podcasting companies have experimented with audiograms, or shareable audio clips with words overlaid. Spotify’s own Anchor i...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Need2Know: Big Tech Hearing Delay, Bitcoin Surge & Michelle Obama on Spotify [Video]

Need2Know: Big Tech Hearing Delay, Bitcoin Surge & Michelle Obama on Spotify

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Monday, July 27, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 09:43Published
Spotify Is Doing Video Podcasts Now, Too [Video]

Spotify Is Doing Video Podcasts Now, Too

As part of its hard-lean pivot to Podcast King, Spotify is now bringing video podcasts to its platform, complete with seamless multitasking support if you prefer to listen instead. Support for video..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Michelle Obama launches podcast [Video]

Michelle Obama launches podcast

Michelle Obama is launching a podcast on Spotify.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this