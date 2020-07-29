How to watch the NHL when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on August 1 Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 3 days ago )





· The National Hockey League (NHL) returns to play on Saturday, August 1, with a modified, expanded Stanley Cup Playoffs.

· Instead of the typical 16-team bracket, 24 teams in two bubble cities will compete for the Stanley Cup.

· The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, NHL Network,... · The National Hockey League (NHL) returns to play on Saturday, August 1, with a modified, expanded Stanley Cup Playoffs.· Instead of the typical 16-team bracket, 24 teams in two bubble cities will compete for the Stanley Cup.· The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, NHL Network, 👓 View full article

