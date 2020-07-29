Global  
 

How to watch the NHL when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on August 1

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
How to watch the NHL when the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin on August 1 

· The National Hockey League (NHL) returns to play on Saturday, August 1, with a modified, expanded Stanley Cup Playoffs.
· Instead of the typical 16-team bracket, 24 teams in two bubble cities will compete for the Stanley Cup.
· The 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs will be broadcast on NBC, NBCSN, USA Network, NHL Network,...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton to begin Stanley Cup playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton to begin Stanley Cup playoffs 01:38

 Vegas Golden Knights in Edmonton to begin Stanley Cup playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights return to ice for training camp [Video]

Vegas Golden Knights return to ice for training camp

For the first time in four months, the Vegas Golden Knights practiced as a team at City National Arena, as the NHL entered Phase 3 of its Return to Play plan.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:46Published
NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada [Video]

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season next month with Stanley Cup tournament in Canada

NHL to resume virus-interrupted season August 1 with Stanley Cup tournament at venues in Toronto and Edmonton

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:40Published
Welcome to the NHL Moment: Sam Bennett [Video]

Welcome to the NHL Moment: Sam Bennett

Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett talks about his first NHL goal, a game-winner vs. Vancouver in the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:23Published

Drop the puck for summer hockey: NHL playoffs get under way

 TORONTO (AP) — Henrik Lundqvist and Petr Mrazek led their teams on to the ice for warmups, and the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs are set to get underway after...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs Daily: The NHL postseason begins!

 The most unique tournament in NHL playoff history begins Saturday. Here's what to watch for on Day 1 of "All Day Hockey."
ESPN

NHL return to play: Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round schedule, game times, exhibition information

 Take a look at when the 24 playoff teams will play
CBS Sports


