Amazon slashes Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases by up to 40%, now priced from $24

9to5Toys Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Amazon slashes Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases by up to 40%, now priced from $24Today at Amazon we’ve found a couple of notable Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max case deals *up to 40% off*. Our top pick is the Apple Clear Case for iPhone 11 Pro for *$23.99 shipped*. Also available at Adorama. Today’s deal is $15 off regular pricing and is a match for the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This Apple case is an excellent way to protect your iPhone 11 Pro while also showing off your preferred colorway. It’s comprised of “optically clear polycarbonate and flexible TPU” that is fully transparent and manages to deliver a “comfortable feel.” Qi charging is supported and each button remains easy-to-operate. While not identical, we did review the iPhone 11 Clear Case, hearing our thoughts may help you gauge if it’s a good fit. Continue reading to find yet another genuine Apple iPhone case on sale. more…

The post Amazon slashes Apple iPhone 11 Pro/Max cases by up to 40%, now priced from $24 appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Apple Begins iPhone Production in India

Apple Begins iPhone Production in India 00:23

 As Apple looks to move operations out of China, the tech giant has reportedly started producing iPhone 11s in neighboring India.

