Jeff Bezos is about to defend his Amazon empire before Congress. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his $178 billion fortune.
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 () · *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, is now richer than he's ever been.*
· *Bezos made his fortune from online retail giant Amazon, but has drawn increasing criticism over the company's size and is slated to defend it at a Congressional tech antitrust hearing on Wednesday.*
· *Bezos pledged to spend $10 billion to...
· Last year Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie divorced, leaving her with a fortune of about $36 billion and thirteenth-richest person in the world.
· In a... Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle Times •The Age
Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his immense fortune on Monday, which Bloomberg reports is the largest single-day wealth increase since it started... The Next Web Also reported by •Seattle Times •The Age