Jeff Bezos is about to defend his Amazon empire before Congress. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his $178 billion fortune.

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos is about to defend his Amazon empire before Congress. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and spends his $178 billion fortune.· *Jeff Bezos, the wealthiest person alive, is now richer than he's ever been.*
· *Bezos made his fortune from online retail giant Amazon, but has drawn increasing criticism over the company's size and is slated to defend it at a Congressional tech antitrust hearing on Wednesday.*
· *Bezos pledged to spend $10 billion to...
This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business [Video]

This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business

This Day in History: Amazon Opens for Business July 16, 1995 The brainchild of founder Jeff Bezos, the online retail behemoth began simply as an online bookseller. Named after the Amazon River,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:58Published
Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now [Video]

Why You Might Want To Log Out Of Twitter, Like, Right Now

Business Insider reports hackers linked to a cryptocurrency scam have broken into dozens of high-profile Twitter accounts. Among the known victims so far are Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and presidential..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Who Is Mukesh Ambani? [Video]

Who Is Mukesh Ambani?

Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani is worth $68.4 billion. Business Insider says he's the richest person in India and all of Asia. What do we know about him? Ambani is the chairman and largest..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie has donated $1.7 billion of her wealth since their divorce, and taken a new last name

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie has donated $1.7 billion of her wealth since their divorce, and taken a new last name · Last year Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie divorced, leaving her with a fortune of about $36 billion and thirteenth-richest person in the world. · In a...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Age

Billionaire Jeff Bezos just broke the record for the most billions added in a single day

 Amazon‘s Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his immense fortune on Monday, which Bloomberg reports is the largest single-day wealth increase since it started...
The Next Web Also reported by •Seattle TimesThe Age

Has Jeff Bezos ended world hunger? Twitter account skewers Amazon chief’s absurd $178B fortune

 Amazon baldking Jeff Bezos added $13 billion to his net worth earlier this week, quite simply a stupid amount of wealth for just one person to acquire in one...
The Next Web


GarryBr81990118

Garry Brown RT @businessinsider: Jeff Bezos is about to defend his Amazon empire before Congress. Here's how the richest person in the world makes and… 11 minutes ago

crash_signal

Crash Signal Jeff Bezos is about to defend his Amazon empire before Congress. Here's how the richest person in the world makes a… https://t.co/wVcPixByb1 31 minutes ago

businessinsider

Business Insider Jeff Bezos is about to defend his Amazon empire before Congress. Here's how the richest person in the world makes a… https://t.co/zWTCQoaYV4 34 minutes ago

natsallnews

@natsnews On Capital Hill Big Tech CEOs will testify in DC to defend their business in the largest antitrust case in decades.… https://t.co/ClZ9pYJiIu 43 minutes ago

fell_through

falls what is it about jeff bezos that makes people want to defend him. one look and you can tell that he’s a straight up satanic turtle man 15 hours ago

marimaasikas330

marimaasikas3300 RT @michaeljswalker: If you’re angry about homelessness I suggest you focus on Jeff Bezos making £10 billion in 24 hours, not labour member… 19 hours ago