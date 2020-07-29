Dyson’s Pure Hot + Cool nears all-time low at $190 (Refurb, Orig. $499), more Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dyson Direct via Rakuten is offering its Pure Hot + Cool (HP01) for *$189.99 shipped* in refurbished condition. *Note: *You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Down from its $499 list price and $446.50 going rate at Amazon in new condition, this beats our last mention by $10 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time outside of a drop to $160. This HEPA air purifier also functions as both a fan/cooler and heater, giving it the ability to be used year-round. Whether you have allergies or just want to enjoy Dyson’s high-end bladeless design in your home, this is a killer deal on a quality multi-function purifier. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Ships with a 6-month warranty.



