Star Wars Rise of Skywalker hardcover art book hits Amazon low at $16.50

Amazon is now offering The Art of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hardcover book for *$16.48 shipped*. Originally $40, it has sold around $28 for most of this year and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This 256-page hardcover coffee table book features official behind-the-scenes concept art, production visuals, and more for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. A great addition to your growing Star Wars collection, it takes readers through the creative process behind “visualizing the epic worlds, creatures, characters, costumes, weapons, and vehicles of the landmark conclusion.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 200 Amazon customers. More details below. more…



