|
'Put your mask on!': Lawmakers erupt after Jim Jordan throws a temper tantrum during the big tech hearing
Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
· On Wednesday, the CEOs of some of the biggest US tech companies testified in front of lawmakers about any potential antitrust violations, although many questions were off-topic.
· US Rep. Jim Jordan used his time to question Alphabet CEO Sundar Puchai about alleged anti-conservative bias in Google's practices, and continued...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this