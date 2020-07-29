'Put your mask on!': Lawmakers erupt after Jim Jordan throws a temper tantrum during the big tech hearing Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ( 2 days ago )

· On Wednesday, the CEOs of some of the biggest US tech companies testified in front of lawmakers about any potential antitrust violations, although many questions were off-topic.

· US Rep. Jim Jordan used his time to question Alphabet CEO Sundar Puchai about alleged anti-conservative bias in Google's practices, and continued... · On Wednesday, the CEOs of some of the biggest US tech companies testified in front of lawmakers about any potential antitrust violations, although many questions were off-topic.· US Rep. Jim Jordan used his time to question Alphabet CEO Sundar Puchai about alleged anti-conservative bias in Google's practices, and continued 👓 View full article

