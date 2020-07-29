Global  
 

'Put your mask on!': Lawmakers erupt after Jim Jordan throws a temper tantrum during the big tech hearing

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
'Put your mask on!': Lawmakers erupt after Jim Jordan throws a temper tantrum during the big tech hearing· On Wednesday, the CEOs of some of the biggest US tech companies testified in front of lawmakers about any potential antitrust violations, although many questions were off-topic.
· US Rep. Jim Jordan used his time to question Alphabet CEO Sundar Puchai about alleged anti-conservative bias in Google's practices, and continued...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Big tech antitrust hearing

Big tech antitrust hearing 00:48

 A historic antitrust hearing is happening today on Capitol Hill. The CEO's of the worlds biggest tech companies will be grilled by lawmakers over whether the size of their companies stifles competition.

