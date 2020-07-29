Global  
 

Mark Zuckerberg was grilled over whether Facebook copied and threatened rivals, but the CEO says the social media giant just 'adapted features' (FB)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Mark Zuckerberg was grilled over whether Facebook copied and threatened rivals, but the CEO says the social media giant just 'adapted features' (FB)· Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company has "adapted features" from competitors during Wednesday's big tech antitrust hearing.
· Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Democrat of Washington, asked Zuckerberg whether Facebook had copied features from rivals as part of its competitive strategy.
· Jayapal pressed Zuckerberg on...
News video: Mark Zuckerberg spars with Jerry Nadler over Instagram acquisition

Mark Zuckerberg spars with Jerry Nadler over Instagram acquisition 01:25

 Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spars with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler over the allegedly anti-competitive purchase of Instagram during an antitrust hearing on Capitol Hill.

