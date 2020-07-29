Global  
 

Jeff Bezos crumples under pressure on whether Amazon will continue to block customer donations to SPLC-designated extremist groups, saying it's an 'imperfect system' (AMZN)

Business Insider Wednesday, 29 July 2020 ()
Jeff Bezos crumples under pressure on whether Amazon will continue to block customer donations to SPLC-designated extremist groups, saying it's an 'imperfect system' (AMZN)· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos crumpled under questioning at the hands of Rep. Matt Gaetz during Wednesday's tech antitrust hearing. 
· Gaetz asked Bezos about the company's Amazon Smile program, which allows customers to designate charities they'd like to support. Amazon will donate a portion of some of their sales to that...
