Galaxy Z Flip 5G now up for preorder if you’d rather not wait for the Note 20 Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Image: Samsung



Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the 5G version of the foldable phone it released earlier this year, is now available for preorder as an unlocked device on Samsung.com. Prices start at $1,499.99, a $70 premium over the previous LTE version. Along with 5G connectivity, that price gets you a slightly upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Otherwise, the two phones are almost identical.



Samsung is widely expected to announce a host of new devices at its Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event on August 5th, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Z Fold is a tablet-sized device that folds to become the size of a smartphone, while the Z Flip is a more traditional flip phone device that folds in half to become more compact. The Z Fold 2 will reportedly also... Image: SamsungSamsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the 5G version of the foldable phone it released earlier this year, is now available for preorder as an unlocked device on Samsung.com. Prices start at $1,499.99, a $70 premium over the previous LTE version. Along with 5G connectivity, that price gets you a slightly upgraded Snapdragon 865 Plus processor. Otherwise, the two phones are almost identical.Samsung is widely expected to announce a host of new devices at its Galaxy Note 20 Unpacked event on August 5th, including the new Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Z Fold is a tablet-sized device that folds to become the size of a smartphone, while the Z Flip is a more traditional flip phone device that folds in half to become more compact. The Z Fold 2 will reportedly also... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Samsung may launch Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5: Report



Samsung may launch its new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5, according to a report. As per Mashable, the new report comes from credible tipster UniverseIce who has given accurate reports on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on July 7, 2020

Tweets about this