Singapore-based Volopay wants to be the “Brex of Southeast Asia” Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Small- to medium-sized companies that do a lot of international business have to deal with two big headaches: high foreign exchange fees and corporate expense tracking. Volopay, a Singapore-based financial tech startup with offices in Bangalore, wants to help by integrating prepaid multi-currency corporate cards, expense tracking and accounting tools into one free-to-use platform. Volopay […] 👓 View full article

