Indian Students To Learn Coding Skills From 10 Yrs Of Age: New Education Policy

Thursday, 30 July 2020
As per the new education policy approved by the Narendra Modi-led government, students in India will be taught coding as a subject from as early as class 6. Typically, students in the 6th standard are roughly around 10-11 yrs of age. The aim of teaching programming skills in schools is to help them acquire 21st-century […]

The post Indian Students To Learn Coding Skills From 10 Yrs Of Age: New Education Policy appeared first on Fossbytes.
Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed

Unlock 3: Gyms to open from August 5th, Night curfew removed

 Night curfew has been scrapped altogether and gyms and yoga institutes that are not in containment zones have been allowed to reopen in Unlock3 FROM AUGUST 5 . Metro rail operations and large gatherings, however, still remain banned. The Union Cabinet has approved the new National Education Policy...

