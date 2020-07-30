NASA's Perseverance rover has lifted off and begun its 7-month journey to Mars — but the launch is not over yet Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

· NASA's newest Mars rover, Perseverance, lifted off from its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. ET.

· The Atlas V rocket carrying the rover must complete a series of maneuvers as it flies through Earth's atmosphere to safely deliver the spacecraft to its Mars-bound path.

