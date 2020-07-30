Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASA's Perseverance rover has lifted off and begun its 7-month journey to Mars — but the launch is not over yet

Business Insider Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
NASA's Perseverance rover has lifted off and begun its 7-month journey to Mars — but the launch is not over yet· NASA's newest Mars rover, Perseverance, lifted off from its launch pad at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Thursday at 7:50 a.m. ET.
· The Atlas V rocket carrying the rover must complete a series of maneuvers as it flies through Earth's atmosphere to safely deliver the spacecraft to its Mars-bound path.
· If successful,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Eye On The Day 7/30

Eye On The Day 7/30 01:15

 Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: More than 1/4 of U.S. states reported a record number of COVID-19 deaths in the past week and NASA’s “Perseverance” rover is beginning its journey to Mars today. More news at cbsmiami.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mars Perseverance rover launch [Video]

Mars Perseverance rover launch

Mars Perseverance rover launched Thursday morning from Florida.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 05:07Published
How Northeast Ohio is involved in NASA's Mars Perseverance launch [Video]

How Northeast Ohio is involved in NASA's Mars Perseverance launch

On Thursday morning, researchers will take a step closer to understanding the universe as NASA prepares to launch the Mars 2020 rover.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 03:09Published
WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover [Video]

WEB EXTRA: NASA Prepares To Launch Mars Rover

The Mars rover called Perseverance is scheduled to launch Thursday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Here’s a look at what to expect from the Mars 2020 Mission.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA sends Perseverance rover to Mars in stunning launch

 Folks, we're off to Mars again!  After a successful launch on Thursday morning at 7:50 a.m. ET, NASA's new Perseverance rover is on its way to Mars. The...
Mashable

Lockheed Martin technology protects NASA's Mars 2020 mission

Lockheed Martin technology protects NASA's Mars 2020 mission Denver CO (SPX) Jul 30, 2020 Lockheed Martin developed the technology behind the aeroshell that will protect NASA's newest Mars rover, Perseverance, and...
Space Daily Also reported by •IndiaTimesCTV News

Mars mission 2020 launch: NASA's Perseverance rover ready for liftoff to Red Planet

 NASA will launch the Mars 2020 Perseverance mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida on July 30 at 7:50 am EDT (1150 GMT) on a United Launch...
DNA


Tweets about this