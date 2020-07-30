Thursday, 30 July 2020 () The budget smartphone market across the world is really hotting up, with the Samsung Galaxy M31s being yet another fine addition to the list of choices for the savvy consumer.
more…
The post Galaxy M31s goes official w/ 6,000mAh battery, 25W charging, $260 price appeared first on 9to5Google.
Samsung is soon going to add a new smartphone to its popular Galaxy M series. Called Galaxy M31s, it is going to be one of the most powerful mid-range from the company thus far. It is also confirmed to..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:28Published