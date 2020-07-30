Global  
 

Galaxy M31s goes official w/ 6,000mAh battery, 25W charging, $260 price

9to5Google Thursday, 30 July 2020
The budget smartphone market across the world is really hotting up, with the Samsung Galaxy M31s being yet another fine addition to the list of choices for the savvy consumer.

