Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Play Services hits 10 billion installs, the first Android app to do so

9to5Google Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Being pre-installed on most Android devices, Google’s apps rack up quite a lot of downloads and cross milestones on occasion. Now, for the first time ever, an Android app has crossed 10 billion installs on the Play Store — Google Play Services.

more…

The post Google Play Services hits 10 billion installs, the first Android app to do so appeared first on 9to5Google.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe

Google's New Underwater Cableto Link U.S. and Europe 00:59

 MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York City to the city of Bude in Cornwall and the city of Bilbao in Spain. According to Alphabet, the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A Kids Play About Racism [Video]

A Kids Play About Racism

First Stage , a Milwaukee Theatre, joins a groundbreaking collaboration among 41 Theatres for Young Audiences across the United States, led by the lead producing team of Bay Area Children’s Theatre,..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 05:47Published
Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices [Video]

Google One to roll out free storage management feature for iOS, Android devices

The cloud storage service, Google One launched by Google in 2018 will now backup the data on iOS and Android phones for free with the Google account. According to the Verge, iOS app will backup the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Microsoft launches Family Safety app on iOS and Android for digital safety [Video]

Microsoft launches Family Safety app on iOS and Android for digital safety

Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety. The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Netflix hits box office 1 billion installs on the Google Play Store

 The Netflix app for Android has now reached an impressive 1 billion install milestone on the Google Play Store, making it the most popular streaming service...
9to5Google


Tweets about this