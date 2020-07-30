Google Play Services hits 10 billion installs, the first Android app to do so
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Being pre-installed on most Android devices, Google’s apps rack up quite a lot of downloads and cross milestones on occasion. Now, for the first time ever, an Android app has crossed 10 billion installs on the Play Store — Google Play Services.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA — Google plans to build a new underwater cable to connect the U.S., Britain and Spain. Writing in a news release, Alphabet Inc. states that the data cable will link New York City to the city of Bude in Cornwall and the city of Bilbao in Spain.
According to Alphabet, the...
Tech giant Microsoft has launched the Family Safety app, designed to help protect a family's digital and physical safety. The new screen time and parental controls app help you customize your kids' web..