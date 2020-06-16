Global  
 

Comcast lost 477,000 cable-TV customers in Q2 amid 12% drop in revenue

Ars Technica Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Broadband is up but TV revenue dropped 3.2%, and overall revenue is down 11.7%.
News video: Hasbro revenue plunges despite strong demand

Hasbro revenue plunges despite strong demand 01:08

 Hasbro reported a sharp drop in revenue Monday, as production shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic crimped the toymaker's efforts to cash in on strong demand for its board games. Fred Katayama reports.

Hotel Tax Revenues Plunge In Florida Due To Pandemic [Video]

Hotel Tax Revenues Plunge In Florida Due To Pandemic

State and local tax revenues from hotels will drop an estimated $1.3 billion this year in Florida because of the coronavirus-driven reduction in travel, according to a study released by the American..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published
NV Energy asks for lower revenue requirement [Video]

NV Energy asks for lower revenue requirement

Your NV Energy rates could drop soon. NV Energy's president says they know customers are experiencing financial challenges right now.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:28Published

dawog

dawog <...good!> Comcast lost 477,000 cable-TV customers in Q2 amid 12% drop in revenue https://t.co/V90JaGRsRE 1 day ago

hkanji

hussein kanji Cable TV is dying and the COVID-19 pandemic does appear to be helping https://t.co/W4xrds5Ny5 5 days ago

kvangaveti

kvangaveti Comcast Lost 477,000 Cable Customers In Q2 2020 https://t.co/AMZo7W4BGR 5 days ago

MrsYisWhy

Mrs. Y. Comcast lost 477,000 cable-TV customers in Q2 amid 12% drop in revenue https://t.co/kEpUtu8QHy 5 days ago

KennaHara

KennaHara #slashdot #interesting Comcast Lost 477,000 Cable Customers In Q2 2020 https://t.co/P4owAlrCtH 5 days ago

jansaell

jansaell Comcast Lost 477,000 Cable Customers In Q2 2020 - Slashdot https://t.co/qUQ14RTBu0 6 days ago

erwyzz

erwyzz Comcast lost 477,000 cable-TV customers in Q2 amid 12% drop in revenue | Ars Technica https://t.co/CCBrTAqENQ 6 days ago

DwaynePhillips

DwaynePhillips Everyone staying home and watching TV? Well, Comcast lost 477,000 customers in three months alone https://t.co/kU2mpqUuBb 6 days ago