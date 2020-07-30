|
Stadia ‘State of Play’ July 2020: This month in Google Stadia [Video]
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
The growth of Google Stadia might not have been quite as substantial as it could have been, but July 2020 has brought with it yet more glimpses of what the game-streaming platform will eventually be capable of.
more…
The post Stadia ‘State of Play’ July 2020: This month in Google Stadia [Video] appeared first on 9to5Google.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this