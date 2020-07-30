|
Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops
Thursday, 30 July 2020 ()
Dell confirmed that charging issues with some of the company’s new XPS 17 9700 laptops, as well as some of its Precision 5750 corporate laptops, have been identified and fixed.
The problem came to light when Dell XPS 17 9700 review units tested by Notebookcheck.com (which first reported it) and PCWorld exhibited the strange behavior of discharging their battery while plugged in, if the laptop was under heavy load. To help diagnose the issue, PCWorld sent its review unit and charger back to Dell for analysis.
To read this article in full, please click here
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this