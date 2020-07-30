Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Dell confirmed that charging issues with some of the company’s new XPS 17 9700 laptops, as well as some of its Precision 5750 corporate laptops, have been identified and fixed.



The problem came to light when Dell XPS 17 9700 review units tested by Notebookcheck.com (which first reported it) and PCWorld exhibited the strange behavior of discharging their battery while plugged in, if the laptop was under heavy load. To help diagnose the issue, PCWorld sent its review unit and charger back to Dell for analysis.



To read this article in full, please click here 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ARN Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/9zd307rQxi 5 days ago Reseller News NZ Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/UTOpiffxcQ 5 days ago Big Surf Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/a3I5q35r9s 1 week ago PCWorld Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/QsKtQUebnM by @Gordonung 1 week ago Computer Knowlege Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/EyGwDmqti7 https://t.co/3S4WqmcK21 1 week ago Tech News Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/1J7kYLYDxK 1 week ago SHASHANK Pawar Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/PivP2KV6ih 1 week ago AussieTechHeads_News Dell quietly fixes charging issues with some XPS 17 9700 laptops https://t.co/xfg15wgX8T https://t.co/Ezip5fNWYZ 1 week ago