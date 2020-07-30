Is Prime Day just around the corner? Amazon’s new storefront offers a clue
Thursday, 30 July 2020 () Today, Amazon released a “Just for Prime” storefront that’s exclusive to Prime members. You’ll find deals across multiple categories here, with Amazon even offering 10% monthly credit for Prime members on select cell phone service plans. So far, we’ve yet to see Prime Day 2020 hit, but could this launch be a peek into what’s to come over the next few months?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the...