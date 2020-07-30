Global  
 

Is Prime Day just around the corner? Amazon’s new storefront offers a clue

9to5Toys Thursday, 30 July 2020
Today, Amazon released a “Just for Prime” storefront that’s exclusive to Prime members. You’ll find deals across multiple categories here, with Amazon even offering 10% monthly credit for Prime members on select cell phone service plans. So far, we’ve yet to see Prime Day 2020 hit, but could this launch be a peek into what’s to come over the next few months?

The post Is Prime Day just around the corner? Amazon’s new storefront offers a clue appeared first on 9to5Toys.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing

PM Modi, Mauritian counterpart inaugurate new Supreme Court building of Mauritius via video-conferencing 02:54

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building of Mauritius on July 30 through video-conferencing. The court is first India-assisted project after coronavirus outbreak. The new Supreme Court building project is one of the...

