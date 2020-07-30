Netflix is looking to Splinter Cell for its next big video game adaptation Thursday, 30 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Netflix and Ubisoft’s first project together is an animated adaptation of the gaming publisher’s Splinter Cell series, the company announced today.



The streamer has ordered two seasons from the get-go, for a total of 16 episodes, according to Variety. John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is set to oversee the project. Details about the show remain under wraps, but the long-running video game franchise, based on Tom Clancy’s book series, follows former Navy SEAL Sam Fisher as he takes on a number of different missions for the NSA.



While a Netflix show may not be the announcement Splinter Cell fans were waiting on, it is a show of how Netflix is approaching video game IP. The Splinter Cell animated series follows a couple of big bets on gaming... Netflix and Ubisoft’s first project together is an animated adaptation of the gaming publisher’s Splinter Cell series, the company announced today.The streamer has ordered two seasons from the get-go, for a total of 16 episodes, according to Variety. John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is set to oversee the project. Details about the show remain under wraps, but the long-running video game franchise, based on Tom Clancy’s book series, follows former Navy SEAL Sam Fisher as he takes on a number of different missions for the NSA.While a Netflix show may not be the announcement Splinter Cell fans were waiting on, it is a show of how Netflix is approaching video game IP. The Splinter Cell animated series follows a couple of big bets on gaming... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this